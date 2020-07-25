Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.36

Shares of Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.36 and traded as low as $36.00. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 157,544 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.