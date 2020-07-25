Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.93

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $13.15. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 42,446 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
