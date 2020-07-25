Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.93

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $13.15. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 42,446 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,747,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,841,000 after buying an additional 2,467,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 6,583.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 212,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 302,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.