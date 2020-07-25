HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $238.95

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $238.95 and traded as high as $246.50. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 784,520 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 238.95.

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £285.44 ($351.27).

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

