Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.50. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 1,157,102 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.97.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

