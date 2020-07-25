CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,628.00

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,628.00 and traded as high as $3,078.00. CRH shares last traded at $3,037.00, with a volume of 457,417 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) target price (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($33.84)) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,857.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,628.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

