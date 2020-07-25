TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.22

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.73. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 433,197 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOG shares. Raymond James raised TORC Oil and Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ATB Capital raised TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market cap of $393.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.22.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

