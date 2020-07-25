Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.89. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 124,951 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Burcon NutraScience from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

