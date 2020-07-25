Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.68

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.68 and traded as high as $178.00. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 27,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

In related news, insider Garth Milne bought 3,699 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £6,732.18 ($8,284.74).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

