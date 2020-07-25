LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.62. LRAD shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 137,465 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LRAD stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

