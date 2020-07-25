Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.63. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 149,414 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.65 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $388.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.