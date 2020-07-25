Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $5.00. Dropcar shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 2,248,452 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

About Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Dropcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.