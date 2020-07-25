CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.82. CounterPath shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 36,712 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 916.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of CounterPath worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

