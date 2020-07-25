Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.85

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.35. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 11,832 shares traded.

CPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $694.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

