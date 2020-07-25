Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 481,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

