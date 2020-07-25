Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.78

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.78 and traded as high as $51.12. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 197 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Preformed Line Products news, CFO Andrew S. Klaus bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,036 shares of company stock valued at $197,867. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 87,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

