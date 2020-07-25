Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.36. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 13,580 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Equus Total Return from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO John A. Hardy bought 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

