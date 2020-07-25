PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $15.65. PANDORA A /S/S shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 2,422 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANDY shares. HSBC raised PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Danske raised PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PANDORA A /S/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

