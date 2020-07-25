Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $713.03

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $713.03 and traded as high as $835.50. Lancashire shares last traded at $827.50, with a volume of 630,620 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.69) price objective (up previously from GBX 870 ($10.71)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 804 ($9.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 807.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 713.03.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

