Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.75. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 17,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and a PE ratio of -38.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56.

Coral Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.