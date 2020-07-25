Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of EQT opened at $14.17 on Friday. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. State Street Corp grew its position in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 2,224,745 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 425,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 81,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

