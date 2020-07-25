Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.61

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.61 and traded as high as $241.10. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $236.10, with a volume of 438,555 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €231.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €224.61.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

