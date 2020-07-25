Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $5.42. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 117,397 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $431.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$88.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

