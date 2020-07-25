Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,134.09

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,134.09 and traded as high as $2,287.00. Halma shares last traded at $2,287.00, with a volume of 493,525 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,530 ($31.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,273.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,134.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a GBX 9.96 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total transaction of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

