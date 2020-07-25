Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,267.95

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,267.95 and traded as high as $2,400.00. Admiral Group shares last traded at $2,372.00, with a volume of 196,428 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($31.58) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,231 ($27.46).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,307.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,267.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

