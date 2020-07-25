CIBC Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.60

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDRBF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.70 to $0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.56.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.