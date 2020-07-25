CIBC Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.60

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDRBF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.70 to $0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.56.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

