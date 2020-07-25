Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BDNNY. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Danske lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52.

