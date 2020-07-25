Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,591.87

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,591.87 and traded as high as $2,858.00. Experian shares last traded at $2,858.00, with a volume of 1,034,593 shares.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,644.55 ($32.54).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,819.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,591.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s payout ratio is 49.87%.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total transaction of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

