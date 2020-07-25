JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to Overweight

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SNPTF opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

