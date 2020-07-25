Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.27. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts predict that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

