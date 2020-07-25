Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Now Covered by Investec

Analysts at Investec assumed coverage on shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Serica Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

SQZZF stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Serica Energy has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.61.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

