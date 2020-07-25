Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Swiss Re stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $118.20.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

