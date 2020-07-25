SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSREY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

