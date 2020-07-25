Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

