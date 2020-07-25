AT&T’s (T) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AT&T by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

