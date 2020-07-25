Verizon Communications’ (VZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Moffett Nathanson

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

