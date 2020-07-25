Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

