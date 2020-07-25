GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.08.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $193.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 1.19.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

