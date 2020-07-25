AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $52.55. AutoNation shares last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 74,399 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AutoNation by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

