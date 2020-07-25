Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,334 shares of company stock worth $2,715,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Twitter by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Twitter by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

