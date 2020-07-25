Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given Hold Rating at Guggenheim

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $929.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $900.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.72. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,074.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 20.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SGS Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
SGS Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sunny Optical Technology to Overweight
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sunny Optical Technology to Overweight
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR to Hold
Serica Energy Now Covered by Investec
Serica Energy Now Covered by Investec
Swiss Re Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Swiss Re Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Swiss Re Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Swiss Re Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report