Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given Hold Rating at Guggenheim

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $929.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $900.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.72. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,074.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 20.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

