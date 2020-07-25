Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Tigress Financial in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $325.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.73. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

