Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Tigress Financial in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.
NASDAQ:COST opened at $325.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.73. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
