Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,536 shares of company stock worth $144,354,129. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,642,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

