Piper Sandler Comments on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

COG opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.