Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will post $390.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.10 million to $400.02 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $459.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

VSTO opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $871.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $1,601,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $1,508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 58.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

