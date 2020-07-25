Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $77.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

