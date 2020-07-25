Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Get Telstra alerts:

Shares of TLSYY opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.83. Telstra has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telstra (TLSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.