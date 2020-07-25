Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY opened at $137.75 on Thursday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $141.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28.

Analyst Recommendations for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

