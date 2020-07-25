ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,487.79 ($42.92).

Several analysts have commented on ASC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,363 ($41.39) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,323.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.10. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

