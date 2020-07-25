ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

ARKAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $108.19.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Research analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

