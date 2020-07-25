DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

DVDCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

